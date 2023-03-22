OnePlus 11 will be entitled to a special edition

O OnePlus president, Li Jie, shared on the Chinese social network Weibo two images that point to a special edition of the brand’s latest mobile phone – the OnePlus 11.

In the images it is possible to see the shape of the OnePlus 11 with the planet Jupiter in the background, implying that Space may be a theme of this space edition. However, it seems that this special edition of the OnePlus 11 can go a little further.

As the Digital Chat Station page mentions, this special edition should feature a material that has never been used in the mobile industry, which allows the mobile phone to remain cool even when touched.

It is not yet known what OnePlus plans are or even if this special edition has a planned launch in Europe. Then we will have to wait a little longer.

