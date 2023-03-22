The Counter-Strike 2 beta starts this week, here’s how to access it

Counter-Strike 2 has finally been officially announced by Valve and the beta will start already this week, albeit in a limited form. Exactly how long the playtest will continue is not yet clear, but according to the developer himself, players will be able to use all skins, stickers and CS:GO gadgets as usual.

In order to gain access to the game test, it is required that you have previously played Counter-Strike and not least then CS:GO. But it’s not just game time that weighs into the overall assessment that helps Valve decide who gets an invite. Trust factor and steam account standing will also be factored in to form an overall picture. In short, if you play a lot of CS:GO today and are a kind and nice individual, chances are good that you will receive a digital invitation. For more information about the game test, you can take a look at Steam’s official page here.

Are you hoping to get an invite?