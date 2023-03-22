Hogwarts Legacy goes from 879 thousand active players to less than 50 thousand after a month and a half of its launch

The average player count of Hogwarts Legacy has decreased almost a 50 percent in the last month, with its peak concurrent players on Steam in the last 24 hours at around 62 thousand compared to the peak of more than 879 thousand players it had at launch.

These data were published by Steam DB and they may be surprising given the success the game has had since it was released, but as a report from Games Rantthis makes sense for the type of game that is this RPG based on the Harry Potter universe.

Hogwarts Legacy (SteamDB)

Hogwarts Legacy debuted to massive sales success, breaking records and quickly becoming the best-selling game of 2023 so far. The problem it has and the reason for the drop in active gamers is because it is a single player title..

The absence of multiplayer “kills” the hype

Hogwarts Legacy being single player means that most people they play it, finish it and then move on to other things. It’s not a live service game like Call of Duty or Fortnite and it doesn’t have a multiplayer component to keep gamers engaged for the long haul.

The Warner Bros. Games and Avalanche Studios title is designed for people to complete and there’s certainly nothing wrong with that approach. In fact, many people would prefer video games to have a final ending instead of being prolonged so that they can play more things instead of staying with the same game forever.

Since Hogwarts Legacy is purely a single player game, it’s no surprise that the number of concurrent players has dropped so much since its release. Fans can expect more to come in the coming weeks, though there will be opportunities for the game to climb the Steam charts again.

For example, a price drop at Hogwarts Legacy will surely see the game get a huge concurrent player boost. Also, if ever gets a DLC expansionit’s a sure bet that many will return to the game to see what it’s all about as well.