Online pornography a la carte: the risks of using OnlyFans as a sex education method

All over the world, more girls are attracted to the dark world of online sex work, known as OnlyFans. Probably, hypnotized by earning good money, if they are in some difficult economic condition, but without knowing if they will pay for it some price in the future.

A studio according to the review Lily Blue’s blogI had discovered that OnlyFans would ‘improve’ the sex life of the people who consume its content.

To base this statement on, such a research study, backed up with figures, such as that 41% of the heterosexual men and women participants in their majority, tried to prove something of what they saw in the videos.

According to the analysis, who believe and who consume what is on the platform, the figures are 97.4% of female creators, while 76.1% of registered users are men. “In conclusion, they sell and they buy”.

Risks of using OnlyFans as a sex education method

As much as those surveyed claim to have “learned sex” using the app, this is something we should be concerned about. Because one of every three users who are already creating or buying content is under age.

“So how is it going to be OnlyFans school of anything if not then that age has discovered your sexuality of all, bell that is in full construction, and on top of that you are very influenced by those first erotic contacts?”, he argues.

He adds, that the material that is exchanged is mostly sexual, that there is no need to forget that no matter how much is said that the platform would become a meeting point between patrons of creative talents, it is certainly what one takes to buy and sell sexual content.

Aunque also enters the possibility of making petitions to the creators, for what comes to be a purchase-sale of pornography online ‘a la carte’, for a price at the level of exhibition and actions.

Therefore, he concludes that, “taking the platform as an example of sexual practices is a giant mistake, because either we don’t know why we do it or not, it’s still clear if we like it”.

And the only place where you can get these ideas, from what your audience can like, is pornography.

“Nothing that is not a sexual education imparted by professionals will get us to separate from our own sexuality and less from being with someone”, he reveals.

The conclusion is that considering that OnlyFans helps to improve your sex life, is how to decide that porn teaches you to relate in bed.

“Until we understand that sexuality cannot be something we learn from outside in erotic films or OnlyFans videos, we will not start having a healthy relationship with her”, he concludes.

