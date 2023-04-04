Getting sick can make you reach 100 years | metropolises

It may seem against logic, but scientific research has shown that one of the likely secrets of the longevity of people who are over 100 years old is having been sick throughout their lives. A study published this week in the renowned The Lancet magazine points out that individuals who have naturally developed antibodies for viral and bacterial diseases have a greater tendency to reach a century of life.

Despite the obvious risks of getting sick, and other determining factors for living longer, such as a balanced diet, overcoming illnesses can be a secret to longevity. The research pointed out that centenarians have a quantity of “elite antibodies” that guarantee their protection against infectious diseases and that this type of immunity is conquered precisely by exposing themselves to diseases and being able to cure themselves.

One of the criticisms of the survey is that it is difficult to know whether the results can be applied to many people. As there are few individuals who make it this far in life, only seven seniors participated in the study. The average age of the analyzed patients was 106 years, with the oldest reaching 119.

The participants’ blood samples were compared with those of 50 people of different ages. The results showed that centenarians have antibodies that are very resistant to viruses and contact with insects and protozoa, which indicates that, throughout their lives, instead of not being exposed to dangerous environments, they did just the opposite, gaining intense resistance to diseases.

Genetics is also key

But the secret to living long isn’t just having a cold all the time. Blood analyzes also showed that there is a strong genetic factor in longevity, as the DNA of people who are over 100 years old is different from that of the majority of the population, containing some proteins that were not identified in other individuals, such as S100A4.

This substance, responsible for controlling metabolism, has not been observed active in anyone who has less than a century to live, according to the analysis carried out by researchers at Tufts University, in the United States. Another 24 genes were more active among centenarians than in other population groups.

The study concludes that centenarians’ immune systems are “highly functional and have successfully adapted to life’s challenges, allowing them to achieve exceptional longevity.”

