OpenAI will introduce age verification to meet the requirements of the Italian Cnil

ChatGPT was blocked “with immediate effect” in Italy last week. But OpenAI has already revised its terms of use to comply with requests from the Italian Cnil.

You must now be 18 to use ChatGPT. Only children over the age of 13 with parental consent can also chat with the artificial intelligence chatbot. These new rules were unveiled on Wednesday by the company OpenAI, the origin of the software.

“The protection of children is one of the priorities of our security efforts”, specifies the company which ensures to study “verification options”.

Two complaints in France

This age limit comes as Italy blocked ChatGPT on March 31. In less than a week, the European country has managed to bend OpenAI, as pointed out by Pierre-Carl Langlais (known as Alexander Doria on Twitter), director of research at Opsci.

Another aspect highlighted by Italy during its blocking, the non-compliance with the legislation on personal data. In France, two complaints have been filed with the Cnil, the French personal data policeman.

In particular, ChatGPT is criticized for not asking for the agreement of “general conditions of use” or “any privacy policy”, explains Zoé Vilain, lawyer and president of the association for raising awareness of digital issues Janus International.

The second complaint concerns the repossession of private information. Developer David Libeau spotted personal data about him by querying ChatGPT. This point seems to have consensus around the world. Canada has opened an investigation into OpenAI for using and sharing private data without prior consent.