Operation in different parts of the province resulted in more than 70 arrests | THE TERRITORY news from Misiones

Saturday March 25, 2023 | 11:00 a.m.

Different operations planned by the Police Headquarters were initially carried out in San Pedro, San Vicente, Bernardo de Irigoyen and Eldorado, which later extended to the Iguazú region and finally expanded to the center of the province, more precisely in the jurisdiction of Oberá, with more than 2,000 police officers ending with more than 70 arrests.

After twelve days, the impact was positive in rural areas, reflected in the decrease in requests and complaints by the settlers of the parajes and picadas in different localities.

In this context, a 28-year-old criminal was arrested in El Soberbio, who, after an armed confrontation, stole more than 3 million pesos from a house in Colonia Aurora.

Likewise, in the preventive tours, approximately 70 arrests were made.

In Apóstoles, investigators intercepted a Toyota Hilux driven by a 30-year-old woman, who was carrying 24 bags of drugs valued at 16 million pesos. While in Bernardo de Irigoyen they stopped a car carrying 8,000 bundles of cigarettes and in Eldorado another vehicle carrying 10,500 bundles.

On the other hand, in Panambí, the agents carried out interventions on the coastal route, where a hundred motorcyclists, without security measures in many cases, were traveling at high speed, putting their lives and the lives of third parties at risk.

On the other hand, the kidnapping of 20 vehicles was achieved due to reports of theft and adulteration. Thus, in Oberá, two cars that were stolen in Buenos Aires were recovered, which were hidden in an address located on El Salvador street, while in San Vicente they seized a truck that was stolen when the driver stopped take some photos on Route 14.

Also in Oberá, a 26-year-old man was arrested while trying to sell a stolen car through social media. The same was recovered along with another shot that had a valid kidnapping order for a robbery, coming from the province of Buenos Aires.

In addition, 29 motorcycles were seized, most of them stolen, for presenting adulterations in the engine numbering and others for not having the corresponding documentation.

In a vehicle control deployed on National Route 12, the agents of the Garuhapé Police Station seized 460 liters of gasoline that were dangerously transported by a 34-year-old driver, which add up to a total of more than 2,000 liters seized in what goes of the month

These operations will continue to be deployed throughout the missionary territory.