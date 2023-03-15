Video: ‘I’m going to keep raising my voice until I find it’

Chihuahua.- “I tell my sister that I am going to keep looking for her until I find her; I have a lot of pain and a lot of sadness; this is killing me, my mom and my brothers alive. Now please! We need an answer, don’t give it soon now. I can’t stand this pain anymore, were the words of Denisse Valenzuela, sister of Marybell Valenzuela, who has been missing since April 15, 2022.

On the outskirts of the Superior Court of Justice and after an intermediate hearing which was deferred to 30 business days because the evidence presented by the Public Ministry was not legible; Denisse, accompanied by her father, broke down in tears when she remembered her family member, who just today is eleven months old in her absence.

“I am going to remain firm until I find her and I am going to continue raising my voice for her and for others because I not only speak for my sister, I speak for everyone,” said Denisse.

When asking Marybell’s relative what she would tell the authorities, she said that it is urgent that the authorities continue searching and that this does not go unpunished and that they do not shelve this case or any other.

“Please do your job; Iván Eliel knows what happened to my sister, he is the only one who knows where she is and it is necessary that they respect the rights of us and her daughters.

To the authorities, please do their job, he knows what happened to my sister, where are the rights of us, of his daughters.

Pajama-type flannel pants and a sweatshirt are what she was wearing on the day of her disappearance.

Eliel CS, who has already been arrested and linked to the process for his probable participation in the crime of aggravated disappearance by individuals; so far he has not wanted to talk.

“He was her sentimental partner, she went with him, how is it possible that she does not speak, that she does not say anything, we need the authority to do something soon,” said Denisse.

Marybell, who is the mother of a 10-year-old boy, two girls aged five and eleven, and a 16-year-old teenager, weighs 56 kilograms, is 1.64 centimeters tall, with a light brown complexion, thin, with regular, straight brown hair with lighter tips and eyes green.

For any information about the whereabouts of her or her romantic partner, please call 911, 089 or through Anonymous Report www.pasaeldato.gob.mx.

“We are dying in life, but we are not giving up; We want the authorities to listen to us, not to leave my sister’s case abandoned, we beg the public that if anyone knows anything about her, please let us know.”