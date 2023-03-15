Salvador: 2,000 suspected gangsters transferred in one day to “America’s largest prison”

The conditions of detention in this gigantic prison are denounced by organizations for the defense of human rights.

A second group of 2,000 suspected gangsters were transferred to El Salvador on Wednesday in the “largest prison in America” ​​built for 40,000 inmates as part of the “war” on crime launched a year ago by President Nayib Bukele.

“In a new operation, we transferred the second group of two thousand gangsters to the Containment Center of Terrorism (CECOT). There are now four thousand gangsters living in the most criticized prison in the world”, announced Nayib Bukele on his Twitter account.

The conditions of detention in this gigantic prison, in Tecoluca (74 km south-east of San Salvador), are denounced by organizations for the defense of human rights.

3 helicopters and 1200 soldiers to secure the operation

The Salvadoran president published photos and videos of this transfer of detainees from Izalco prison, while Defense Minister René Francis Merino specified that 1,200 soldiers ensured the security of the operation, also monitored by three army helicopters.

A first group of two thousand suspected gangsters had been brought to CECOT on February 24.

The gigantic prison, equipped with high-tech surveillance, was inaugurated in early February. It was built to accommodate most of the 64,000 suspected gang members imprisoned since the offensive against them under an exceptional regime decreed by Parliament at the request of Nayib Bukele.

The images transmitted by Nayib Bukele show many prisoners chained, wearing tattoos, signs of their membership in the two main gangs of Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) and Barrio 18, shirtless and barefoot, wearing only underpants white.

A popular president criticized by NGOs

Despite criticism from human rights NGOs for abuses, the “war on crime” has earned President Bukele overwhelming popularity.

The NGO Cristosal announced that it had filed a complaint last week against El Salvador before the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) for “the systematic violation of the fundamental rights” of 66 people arrested in the context of the “war against crime”.

“The rights to liberty, to fair trial, to the right to be defended and to be judged by an independent and impartial judge have been violated”, according to Abraham Abrego, a leader of Cristosal.

The exceptional regime allows arrests without a warrant and more than 64,500 people have been arrested over the past year.