Netanyahu travels to Germany

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Berlin today. The visit to Germany is overshadowed by a bitter dispute in Israel over the restructuring of the judiciary, which Netanyahu’s right-wing religious government is pushing ahead with.

In Israel there are currently regular large-scale demonstrations against the conversion. The Israeli parliament should be able to overturn decisions of the highest court. Critics see this as a threat to the separation of powers.

Protests are also expected in Berlin. The visit is accompanied by a large-scale police operation. The highest level of security applies to Netanyahu’s stay in Berlin. Extensive road closures and closures are expected.

Netanyahu’s talks with Scholz are said to be about bilateral cooperation as well as international and regional security issues. Netanyahu recently visited Rome and is also planning a trip to London. According to Israeli information, he is trying to find a resolute common position against the Iranian nuclear program.