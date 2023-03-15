Former ambassador Shimon Stein warns: Israel is threatened with autocratic development

Shimon Stein, who used to be the Israeli ambassador to Germany, has called on the Chancellor to admonish Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to respect democratic principles and to clearly criticize the controversial judicial reform of his right-wing religious government. “If the liberal order develops into autocracy in Israel, the Federal Chancellor must issue a warning. He shouldn’t show a red card, but a yellow one. If Scholz doesn’t do that, he has failed in his mission,” Stein told the editorial network Germany (RND) about the meeting between Olaf Scholz and Netanyahu this Thursday in Berlin.

Stein, who was ambassador to Germany from 2001 to 2007, describes the situation in his country in drastic words: “Netanyahu has put together a coalition to help him avoid impeachment because of his corruption trial and a prison sentence. That is the sole reason for this judicial reform. And Netanyahu’s fate depends on this coalition, which is partly missionary and fascist and can blackmail him.”

Netanyahu must be forced to uphold democracy

Democracy in Israel is already fragile and could now be undermined. “Should Netanyahu and his camp prevail, Israel will no longer be a liberal democracy.” The division of the country has an impact on security. “Signs of weakness have never been rewarded in this region. That’s why we have a problem not only domestically, but also in terms of foreign and security policy.”

The diplomat relies on internal and external pressure. Netanyahu could then be forced to call new elections. Stein did not support the call by Israeli artists for the visit to be canceled. Netanyahu is still the elected prime minister of Israel. “But it should be a visit among real friends.” This includes Scholz clearly expressing his concern about developments in Israel.