OPPO and Redmi lead the list of the most powerful Android phones in March

AnTuTu Benchmark, one of the main performance analysis tools on the market, this week released the long-awaited list of the 10 most powerful phones for March 2023. Using the application’s benchmark data in China, we see a predominance of Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 among high-performance smartphones, powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 9200 chip in fifth position.

In first place is the recently launched Find X6 Pro by Oppo in the reinforced combo with 16 GB of RAM (LPDDR5X) and 512 GB of internal storage (UFS 4.0), both of the fastest memories today.

The device has a 6.8-inch screen with Quad HD (2K) resolution, up to 120 Hz rate, impressive brightness of up to 2,500 nits, triple camera with 50 MP sensors for each lens, in addition to a 5,000 mAh battery with charging 100 W wired and 50 W wireless.

The second position is occupied by the Red Magic 8 Pro Plus, Nubia’s gamer smartphone that won the top of the podium of the most powerful cell phones in February 2023. The device has an advanced cooling system with an integrated fan, a 6.8-inch Full HD screen and 120 Hz rate, 5,000 mAh battery with 165 W charging and dedicated side triggers for games. See details of the Red Magic 8 Pro line.

In third place is the OnePlus 11. Launched in China in January and presented in February in the international market, the device has a 6.7-inch Quad HD (2K) screen with a rate of 120 Hz and a 5,000 mAh battery with 80 W recharge .

The rest of the list includes the Oppo Find X6, the only smartphone in the ranking without a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. Instead of Qualcomm’s processor, the model adopts MediaTek’s Dimensity 9200 chip, scoring above the iQOO 11 Pro, below the Vivo X90 Pro Plus and settling in fifth place.

Other devices that stand out in the ranking include the duo iQOO 11 and iQOO 11 Pro, Redmi K60 Pro (still no forecast for launch outside China, unlike the common model) and the Xiaomi 13 already with a full review by Canaltech.

Finally, the ranking of most powerful mid-range smartphones is led by the Redmi Note 12 Turbo, the only model on the list equipped with a Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 chip, having 100 thousand points more than the second place, the Vivo S16 Pro with Dimensity 8200 processor .

Third place is for iQOO Neo7 SE, also with Dimensity 8200, followed by Redmi K60E in fourth position equipped with the same chipset. Fifth place on the podium is won by the OnePlus Ace Racing Edition with Dimensity 8100 Max processor. Check out the complete lists:

March’s Most Powerful Android Phones

Oppo Find X6 Pro com Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 — 1,331,997 points RedMagic 8 Pro Plus com Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 — 1,311,123 points OnePlus 11 com Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 — 1,302,402 points Vivo X90 Pro Plus com Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 — 1,296,495 points Oppo Find X6 com Dimensity 9200 — 1,296,049 points iQOO 11 Pro com Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 — 1,293,875 points iQOO 11 com Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 — 1,284,246 points Redmi K60 Pro com Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 — 1,280,353 points Nubia Z50 Ultra com Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 — 1,273,208 points Xiaomi 13 com Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 — 1,271,355 points

March’s Most Powerful Android Intermediates

Redmi Note 12 Turbo com Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 — 966,220 points Vivo S16 Pro com Dimensity 8200 — 866,824 points iQOO Neo 7 SE com Dimensity 8200 — 857,194 points Redmi K60E com Dimensity 8200 — 840,748 points OnePlus Ace Racing Edition com Dimensity 8100 Max — 829,135 points OnePlus Ace com Dimensity 8100 Max — 821,738 points Oppo Reno 8 Pro Plus 5G com Dimensity 8100 Max — 818,021 points Realme GT Neo 3 com Dimensity 8100 — 807,928 points i live s15 pro com Dimensity 8100 — 807,743 points Redmi Note 11T Pro Plus com Dimensity 8100 — 805,060 points

Source: AnTuTu