Oppo introduces new top device with huge Hasselblad camera

The Oppo Find X6 Pro and Find X6 have everything that flagship devices should have in 2023.

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer, which only officially entered the Austrian market last year, presented its new top devices. That is particularly striking huge, circular camera module On the back of the unit. Huge is at Oppo Find X6 Pro also the image sensor, which is located inside the camera. This one measures an inch and can therefore absorb a particularly large amount of light. This should primarily be at the night photography ensure clear images.

Oppo Find X6 Pro © Oppo

One inch sensor as the new standard The design of the camera module of the new Find X6 series by Oppo sees the look of the Vivo X90 Pro, which is available in Austria from today, is confusingly similar. The Vivo camera was created in cooperation with Zeiss, Oppo took it for themselves Hasselblad to the side. After that Xiaomi 13 Pro (here in the futurezone test) and that too Vivo X90 Pro putting the camera on a one-inch sensor is that Oppo Find X6 Pro now the third smartphone in the bunch. In the Android high-end device class, there should be one image sensor thus definitely belong to the standard equipment.



Oppo Find X6 Pro Measurements and weight: 164,8 x 76,2 x 9,1 Millimeter, 216 Gramm

Display: 6,82 Zoll, LTPO3 AMOLED, 120 Hz, 1.440 x 3.168 Pixel, 800 nits (typ), 1.500 nits (HBM), 2.500 nits (peak), Dolby Vision, HDR10+

Camera: 50 MP main camera: f/1.8, 1.0″, 1.6µm, PDAF, Laser AF, OIS 50 MP Wide-angle: f/2.2, 1/1.56″, 1.0µm, PDAF, OIS 50 MP telephoto lens: f/2.6, 1/1.56″, 1.0µm, 2.8x optical zoom, PDAF, OIS Video: [email protected], [email protected]

Selfie-Camera: 32 MP, f/2,4, 1/2,74″, 0,8µm, PDAF; 32 MP, f/2,4, 1/2,74″, 0,8µm, PDAF; [email protected]

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (4 nm)

Storage: 12/256 GB, 16/256 GB, 16/512 GB; UFS 4.0

Battery pack: 5.000 mAh, 100 Watt Charging, 50 Watt Wireless-Charging

Software: Android 13, ColorOS 13.1

Miscellaneous: 5G, NFC, WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e/7 Bluetooth 5.3, no headphone jack, water protection according to IP68, stereo speakers

Preis: from 810 euros in China / in Austria still unclear

Particularly bright display Not only the camera, but also the display of the Find X6 Pro has it all. The 6,82 AMOLEDpanel has an unprecedented maximum brightness of 2.500 nits (peak). The Oppo cell phone even outshines the iPhone 14 Pro Max, which was previously known for its particularly bright display. Apart from that, the Oppo Find X6 Pro has everything a flagship smartphone needs in 2023 – and then some. We’re talking about Wi-Fi 7. So far only very few routers support this standard.

Oppo Find X6 Pro © Oppo

The price As far as the price is concerned, it is still completely unclear how much the device will cost in Europe and Austria. Because initially the Oppo Find X6 Pro was only made for the chinese market presented where it is converted from 810 Euro is to have. At a later date it will also be in Europa and elsewhere – possibly with slight changes in specifications. It can be assumed that there will be a significant surcharge compared to the China price. Oppo Find X6 In addition to the Pro device, the manufacturer also has that Standard device Oppo Find X6 presented. The differences to the Pro cell phone primarily concern that Displaydie Camera and the Chipset. The design is largely the same. Also the Find X6 comes with 3 cameras, each with 50 MP dissolve. However, the main camera has one smaller image sensor and with the wide-angle camera you have to do without optical image stabilizer (OIS) get by.

Oppo Find X6 (Pro) © Oppo



Oppo Find X6 Measurements and weight: 162,9 x 74,1 x 9 Millimeter, 207 Gramm

Display: 6,74 Zoll, AMOLED, 120 Hz, 1.240 x 2.772 Pixel, HDR10+, 1.100 nits (HBM), 1.450 nits (peak)

Camera: 50 MP main camera: f/1.8, 1/1.56″, 1.0 µm, PDAF, OIS 50 MP Weitwinkel: f/2,0, 1/2,76″, 0,64µm, PDAF 50 MP telephoto lens: f/2.6, 1/1.56″, 1.0µm, 2.8x optical zoom, PDAF, OIS Video: [email protected], [email protected]

Selfie-Camera: 32 MP, f/2,4, 1/2,74″, 0,8µm, PDAF; 32 MP, f/2,4, 1/2,74″, 0,8µm, PDAF; [email protected]

Processor: Mediatek Dimensity 9200

Storage: 12/256 GB, 16/512 GB; UFS 4.0

Battery pack: 4.800 mAh, 80 Watt Charging, kein Wireless-Charging

Software: Android 13, ColorOS 13.1

Miscellaneous: 5G, NFC, WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e/7 Bluetooth 5.3, no headphone jack, water protection according to IP64, stereo speakers

Preis: from 607 euros in China / in Austria still unclear