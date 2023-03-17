Palace ejects Vieira

Crystal Palace have drawn the consequences from the sporting decline and sacked head coach Patrick Vieira. The Eagles officially announce the immediate separation from the French football legend. “We deeply regret that this difficult decision has been made”club boss Steve Parish is quoted as saying “Ultimately, the results of the last few months have put us in a precarious league position and we felt a change was necessary (…).”

Palace have yet to win a competitive match this year. The traditional London club has been without a win for twelve games. Thanks to a good start to the season, they are currently still in twelfth place in the Premier League, but have to orientate themselves downwards. After Vieira’s dismissal, the trend should now point upwards again.

