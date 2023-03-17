Football: Frenchman Patrick Vieira sacked from his post as Crystal Palace coach

The 1998 world champion had been on the Eagles bench since the summer of 2021.

Patrick Vieira is no longer Crystal Palace manager. The French technician was removed from the Eagles bench on Friday March 17, the club announced in a communiqué. “It is with great regret that we have made this difficult decision”commented the president of Crystal Palace, Steve Parish. “But recent results have put us in a precarious position and we feel change is needed to give us the best chance of staying in the Premier League.”

The Eagles remain on a poor run of 12 games without a win in all competitions and are 12th in the Premier League table. They were beaten by Brighton, Wednesday March 15, in a late match of the 8th day (1-0), for what will remain the last appearance of Patrick Vieira on the bench.

The 1998 world champion was appointed coach of the London club in the summer of 2021, a few months after being sacked from Nice. During his 20 months on the bench, he led the Eagles to the FA Cup semi-finals (2-0 defeat against Manchester City), and to 12th place in the Premier League at the end of the 2021 season. 2022.