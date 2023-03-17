Bang: Flick does without five stars

Leroy Sané suffers from severe fluctuations in performance at Bayern Munich. The offensive man often alternates between low form and top performance. His lack of consistency with the record champions is now also fatal for Sané with the national team.

Continue below the ad

According to information from ‘Sky’, national coach Hansi Flick will not play left footed for the upcoming international matches. The report does not give any more precise reasons, but the non-nomination is definitely a big surprise. Together with wing partner Serge Gnabry, Sané recently came under criticism. Above all, fans and experts complained about the lack of body language in the offensive duo.

reading tip

DFB: Too bad before the first nomination

Defense duo missing

According to a report by ‘Bild’, Niklas Süle and Antonio Rüdiger also have to stay at home. The defensive duo could make room for possible newcomers. According to ‘Sky’, ex-Schalke player Malick Thiaw (AC Milan) is not one of them.

Continue below the ad

The absence of Ilkay Gündogan was already known. The Manchester City midfielder recently became a father. Thomas Müller is not there for the time being either. The 33-year-old should only be available for the DFB on call in the future.