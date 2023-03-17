The NHL column: Time for Kaapo Kakko to “lower his shoulder” and live up to the conditions – Rangers legend Mark Messier wants to see a more restrained take

Kaapo Kakko lost his power play minutes when superstar Patrik Kane arrived in New York. Instead of gnashing his teeth, it is now up to Kakko to shoulder responsibility in the chain that could be worth its weight in gold for the Rangers – “The Kid Line”.

May have been an order from the viewer’s subconscious, but the reception with which Kaapo Kakko floored Pittsburgh’s Jeff Petry (March 12) felt like nothing much had been seen before. Even otherwise, Kakko played against the Penguins with a wonderfully cool attitude.

No points for Kakko and for some inexplicable reason the league’s stat gnomes didn’t note the resounding tackle either. Perhaps they were also surprised by the bang that brought to mind Peter Forsberg. Or so the undersigned has dreamed.

Anyway, this spring is going to be very important for Kakko. Although he is still young, Kaapo has still managed to turn 22 years old and brings a physique of 190 centimeters and a few kilograms of muscle over 90 to the rink. No longer a little boy and already season four in the Rangers.

That means he has to shed the junior side of his player identity: the indecisive finesse he displayed against Washington (March 14) when, instead of lowering his shoulder, breaking into the goal and shooting, he chose to pass, thereby swamping the team’s scoring chances.

The captain of the last Rangers team to win the Stanley Cup, Mark Messier, acted as an expert commentator on the telecast and he was not gracious: a player with Kakko’s physical and playing conditions should in such situations go for the finish – not shift the responsibility.





Mark Messier wants to see a more aggressive take from Kakko.

In other words, it’s time to stop being a puppy, even though Kakko’s main chance to become a really important piece for the current Rangers goes via “The Kid Line”. Incidentally, the same also applies to the chain’s two other members: Filip Chytil and Alexis Lafrèniere.

The way Rangers’ forward squad looks after the third deadline, none of the “kids” will get playing time in the two top chains. Panarin, Zibanejad, Tarasenko, Kreider, Trocheck and superstar Patrick Kane are not pushed down the hierarchy in the first place.

For Kakko, Chytil and Lafrèniere, it’s about making room for themselves. It works best together, as the chemistry is demonstrably there. As well as the order for the Rangers’ own young draft picks to play a decisive role.

But it is important to deliver.

Risky for Kakko if the role shrinks

Despite many obvious power forward characteristics, Kaapo Kakko is still primarily an incredibly skilled player. He lives by holding the puck and creating. Then you can even see from the stands or the TV sofa how the self-confidence and joy of playing takes over.

The opposite happens when Kakko plays in a role or chain where puck possession is minimal and it is important to mostly forecheck and disrupt the opponent’s play. Then the minutes in the rink will also be few and there can be long periods between changes.

The less Kakko plays, the more he shrinks as a player

A certain breed of NHL player can make the most of such roles and give it their all every time they step onto the ice. Kakko is not one of them. The less he plays, the more he shrinks as a player.

Therefore, it is pure rama poison for Kakko if he is suddenly placed in the fourth chain. Or with a playing time that almost even reaches ten minutes.

Applies to take for yourself

That Patrick Kane’s entrance to the Rangers pushed Kakko completely away from the power play formations – and the welcome quality minutes in the rink – was of course a real setback.

It is clear that Kane will play the power play. Why, however, Lafrèniere – and not Kakko – plays in the first PP can be questioned. His role is to stand in front of the goal, shadow the goalkeeper, control and take care of rebounds with quick hands.

On all these points, Kaapo Kakko has more potential – he is physically bigger and heavier and is definitely more skilled with the stick.

Granted, Lafrèniere has scored three powerplay goals this season, but considering he played over 92 minutes in the Rangers’ first PP, that’s not impressive. Kakko’s 69 PP minutes in turn have only generated two assists. Then it is unnecessary to complain.





Kaapo Kakko and Alexis Lafrèniere form a chain in Rangers.

Lafrèniere is a first pick in the draft and in the NHL world this means that in all selection situations he gets and will get more and better chances. First powerplay vs. second powerplay is one example – powerplay vs. no powerplay is another. That’s life.

Fewer and worse chances mean that Kakko has to take advantage of the chance that the game in “The Kid Line” gives. With his own achievements, he has to do everything for the chain to deliver results and gets the thumbs up from Gallant in the future as well.

Kakko is undoubtedly the one of the “kids” who runs the greatest risk of ending up in a small role and standing outside Rangers’ core. Chytil is the center – and given third in the hierarchy – while Lafrèniere is the player the cornerback wants to be the face of the organization in the future.

Then Kakko really can’t afford to be criticized by Rangers icon and one of ice hockey’s biggest authorities, Mark Messier, for playing soft. On live television.

Kaapo just has to get his act together and dare to grow into a decisive player. The tools are available. And the surroundings are just right

Forward with the forces

In practice, Kakko has shown that he is worthy of trust – at least to the same extent as the chain friends in the boys’ laundry chain. At the time of writing, Lafrèniere and Kakko have scored the same number of points – 32 – while Chytil has accounted for 37.

In five-on-five, they rank fifth, sixth and seventh in Rangers’ internal scoring: Chytil 27 points, Kakko 24, Lafrèniere 23. Equal performances, then, and the men are found in exactly the right places in the internal hierarchy: behind Panarin, Trocheck, Zibanejad and Fox.

The 20th century child Chytil is the oldest of the trio and during the season has been a bit sharper than the other two – more points despite a few fewer games played. As a whole, it is nevertheless an extremely balanced chain where everyone contributes.





Filip Chytil is the top scorer in Kakko's chain.

It also has every chance to make the difference in the endgame where opponents usually concentrate on neutralizing the top chains. It is also important not to lose the sting as a year more experienced – last year Tampa took the must out of the kids in the conference finals.

Reasons to really hope that The Kid Line will keep its role and be kept intact. The chemistry of the chain favors all three and perhaps especially Kakko, who with Chytil and Lafrèniere has every opportunity to use their strengths.

Only he identifies all his strengths. Counter-tackles, buffalo-like runs towards the goal and a constant hunger to force the puck into the goal must absolutely be important parts of the Kaapo Kakko model year 2023.

Hope Mark Messier stopped by the locker room after the game against Washington.

