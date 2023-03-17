UEFA five-year ranking: Serie A concedes Bundesliga

Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen are the last remaining German sides in this year’s European Cup. Three Bundesliga clubs were eliminated in the Champions League round of 16, two more in the Europa League – a disappointing week from a German perspective and a setback in the UEFA five-year standings.

While the Bundesliga now has 16,375 points, the Italian Serie A, which has been the main competitor in the UEFA ranking for years, rushes past with an impressive intermediate spurt in the season standings. With 17,642 points, the Italians are now in second place behind the once again outstanding Premier League (19,857).

Italy soon to be at the top of the overall ranking?

With the discarded result in 2018/19, Serie A now has the best chance of starting the coming season ahead of the Bundesliga in the overall ranking. While Germany is then downgraded by 15,214 points, it is only 12,642 for Italy. Due to the large gap to France, neither of the two leagues has to worry about the fourth place in the Champions League.

Spain’s La Liga is showing weakness this season, with by far the worst value of the top divisions (14,428). So far, the best of the rest are the Belgians (13,400), followed by the trio of the Netherlands (12,500), France (12,416) and Portugal (12,166).

UEFA five-year ranking

(the deletion result in brackets)

1 England 106.427 (22.642)

2 Spain 90,855 (19,571)

3 Deutschland 81.731 (15.214)

4 Italy 77,211 (12,642)

5 France 60,997 (10,583)

6 Netherlands 58,900 (8,600)

7 Portugal 55.882 (10.900)

8 Belgium 41,400 (7,800)

9 Scotland 36,400 (6,750)

10 Austria 34,000 (6,200)

Season ranking 2022/23

1 England 19.857

2 Italy 17,642

3 Deutschland 16.375

4 Spain 14,428

5 Belgium 13,400

6 Netherlands 12,500

7 France 12,416

8 Portugal 12.166

9 Turkey 11,800

10 Poland 7,250

As of March 17, 2023