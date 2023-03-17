Champions League: two shocks Real Madrid-Chelsea and Manchester City-Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals

Defending champions Karim Benzema’s Real Madrid will face Chelsea for a place in the last four of the Champions League.

The draw for the quarter-finals of the Champions League took place on Friday 17 March at UEFA headquarters in Nyon (Switzerland). Brilliantly qualified after their two victories against Liverpool (5-2, 1-0), Real Madrid of Karim Benzema, Aurélien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga will face Chelsea with the first leg (April 11 or 12) at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium. The draw reserved a second clash between Europe’s greats as Manchester City and Bayern Munich will compete for a place in the last four. The winners of these two big posters will meet in the semi-finals.

In addition, Inter Milan, after disposing of FC Porto, will find another Portuguese team and challenge Benfica Lisbon. Finally, an enticing 100% Italian duel will be on the program since Napoli, solid leaders of Serie A, will play AC Milan of Olivier Giroud and Theo Hernandez. The return matches will be played on April 18 and 19.