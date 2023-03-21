Mexico vs Jamaica: how to watch live on TV, start time, team news and forecast

In the second match of the Nations League, Mexico will face Jamaica, and it is expected that several of the Europeans will be on the field of the Estadio Azteca.
The Azteca Stadium in Mexico City will be the setting for the next match of the Mexican National Team against Jamaica, which will take place on Tuesday, March 26 at 6:00 p.m., as part of the group stage of the League of Nations from CONCACAF.
It should be noted that this edition of the competition began in 2022. Mexico started with a 1-1 draw against Jamaica and a 3-0 victory against Suriname.
Canal: TUDN, Azteca 7 and Canal de Las Estrellas.
Streaming: aztecadeportes.com, ViX+.
Canal: TUDN USA y Univision.
Streaming: TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App y ViX+.
Mexico: 2 wins.
Jamaica: 1 win.
A tie: 2 draws.
Mexico: VDEE V.
Jamaica: Eddy D.
Prior to its confrontation against Jamaica, the Tricolor will first go to South America to face Suriname in the first duel of Diego Cocca as coach of the Aztec team.
Lineup Mexico: Ochoa; Sanchez, Montes, Gallardo; Alvarez, Romo, Chavez; Pineda, Martin and Lozano.
Bank: Rodriguez, Acevedo, Vasquez, Arteaga, Reyes, Sepulveda, Moreno, Gutierrez, Beltran, Gonzalez, Rodriguez, Lainez, Antuna, Cordova, Ruiz, Alvarado, Jimenez, Gimenez and De La Rosa.
Jamaica’s call for their match against Mexico.
Alignment Jamaica: Knight; Howell, Mariappa, King, Thomas; Evans, Howell, McCarthy, Chong; Flecher y Phillips.
Bank: Jahmali Waite de Pittsburgh Riverhounds, Coniah Boyce-Clarke de Reading, Amari’i Bell, Ethan Pinnock, Dexter Lembikisa, Damion Lowe, Javain Brown, Kemar Lawrence, Jonathan Russell, Bobby Reid, Demario Phillips, Kevon Lambert, Daniel Johnson, Ravel Morrison y Kaheem P; Jamal Lowe, Cory Burke, Trivante Stewart, Shamar Nicholson y Leon Bailey
Mexico at home and with a relatively stellar team should easily prevail over Jamaica, so it is expected that the Tricolor will prevail by several goals in the debut of Diego Cocca at home.
Mexico 3-0 Jamaica.