Liverpool’s six alternatives to Bellingham

Jude Bellingham has been associated with Liverpool FC since 2021. The 19-year-old is the Reds’ absolute dream player. For a long time, there were good chances of signing the exceptional talent on Anfield Road. However, Manchester City and Real Madrid now appear to have outstripped Liverpool, ESPN reports.

‘The Athletic’ took a similar line yesterday Monday. According to the sports magazine, it will be called ‘Increasingly unlikely Liverpool to sign Bellingham this summer’. this has FT as an opportunity to take a close look at possible alternatives.

Matheus Nunes

The Reds have been following the 24-year-old Portuguese for quite some time. Even before his move to Wolverhampton Wanderers, Jürgen Klopp’s club is said to have been interested in the midfielder. As reported by The Athletic, Nunes remains well regarded at the club and is an option for the summer.

The right foot stays calm under pressure, playfully frees himself from tricky situations and can shield the ball well. At the same time, he can tackle and maintain a pressing game. Nunes has appeared in 24 of 26 Premier League games for Wolves this season, but has only been involved in one goal and is therefore not quite as dangerous as Bellingham.

João Straw

The 27-year-old Portuguese from Fulham FC is a somewhat more defensive candidate who primarily plays on the six. The right-footed player has been brilliant there this season and is one of the best midfielders in the Premier League. No player tackles and anticipates more balls per 90 minutes than he does.

The right foot could stabilize the shaky defense of the Reds. According to Fabrizio Romano, Palhinha is appreciated by the Reds officials, but no concrete talks have taken place so far.

Mason Mount

The 24-year-old Englishman has been linked with a move to Anfield for some time. Klopp expressed his admiration for the right foot back in 2019. The ‘Mirror’ reported at the end of February that the Reds are in pole position with the Chelsea midfielder.

Unlike the Blues, the Liverpool club wants to meet the national player’s salary requirements. Above all, Mount convinces with his game intelligence, his technique and his athleticism. With the Londoners, he takes on a similar role as Georginio Wijnaldum once did with the Reds. In addition, Mount can be used variably in midfield – both on the eight and ten and on the left wing.

Gabriel Veiga

The 20-year-old Spaniard is still largely unknown in this country. According to ‘ESPN’, the promising young talent from Celta Vigo is also on Klopp’s list. This season Veiga has been directly involved in 12 goals in 25 games in the Spanish league (nine goals, three assists).

Despite his existing offensive qualities, the right-footed player also plays a defensive role and presents himself as both robust and calm. He leads duels and creates space for his teammates. Veiga is an attractive and relatively cheap alternative to Bellingham in terms of investment. The youngster is said to have an exit clause of 40 million euros.

Ryan Gravenberch

According to ex-Liverpool professional José Enrique, the 20-year-old Dutchman is already in agreement with the Reds. During a live stream last week, the Spaniard said: “This player is ours, amigo. He said ‘yes’. Like me, he is represented by Team Raiola. We recently had a meeting in London, this is our player.”

It remains questionable whether a transfer has actually progressed that far. Nevertheless, it must be stated that Gravenberch does not play a role at FC Bayern. Something that the right foot should not like and a fact that another club could definitely take advantage of. At 1.92 meters tall, the former Ajax Amsterdam professional is a player who, among other things, impresses with his physique. In addition, he is agile, tills the midfield and can hold the ball. In addition, he is aware of his teammates and has a good overview.

moises caicedo

The 21-year-old Ecuadorian is a tackle monster at Brighton & Hove Albion and has been instrumental in the Seagulls’ successful season (currently seventh). Alongside Arsenal and Chelsea, Liverpool is one of the main prospects for the promising midfielder. The right foot runs mainly on the six, but can also advance to the midfield center.

Unlike other candidates on the list, Caicedo shines less with his technique than with his resolute style of play, which is sometimes reminiscent of Javier Mascherano. He runs up and down the pitch, throwing himself into every ball, driving the game forward and dominating midfield. In addition, he plays long, good passes and has enormous potential. However, a transfer should not be cheap: Caicedo recently extended Brighton to 2027 and the club is considered a tough negotiating partner.