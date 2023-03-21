Report: VfB team has doubts about Labbadia

“The question of the coach is not up for debate”, sports director Fabian Wohlgemuth recently publicly backed his coach Bruno Labbadia. However, according to ‘Sky’, within the team there are doubts about the trainer, who only took over the team during the winter break.

As the TV station reports, the points of criticism include the rigid 4-3-3 basic order that Labbadia adheres to and the use of the winger Silas Katompa-Mvumpa as a center forward.

Labbadia’s record during his second term at VfB is extremely poor. From ten Bundesliga games, the team has only one win and three draws in six defeats. Due to the recent 0:1 against VfL Wolfsburg, Stuttgart fell to the bottom of the table. It is questionable how long the VfB managers will support Labbadia.