The FC Barcelona players who are called up with their teams

March 21, 2023

After completing the objectives set by Xavi Hernandez Before the arrival of the national team break, the Blaugrana team is left with few players after a large percentage each traveled to their countries to prepare for their upcoming international duties. It is no secret to anyone that players arrive better or worse after achieving a series of important victories, as is the case with Barça and its players.

Some will not travel for reasons and physical impediments such as Pedri y Ousmane Dembele. Another reported as doubt would be Ronald Araújo that in the next few days will mark whether or not he will be available with the Uruguayan team. Next, the list of the players of the FC Barcelona who are summoned with their selections.

Alejandro Balde

Alejandro Balde with FC Barcelona / Angel Martinez/GettyImages

Second important call-up at the national team level for the young striker, Alejandro Balde. It will be an important challenge for him on the way to establishing himself as a starter in all his teams.

Pablo Paez 'Gavi'

Gavi con el FC Barcelona / Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

Another of those who will travel with the Spanish team is Gavi. One of the most dynamic and electrifying players today. It is evident that he will not be out of De La Fuente’s plans.

Marc Andre Ter Stegen

Ter Stegen with FC Barcelona / Angel Martinez/GettyImages

The German team, as usual, calls the culé goalkeeper again; Ter Stegen, who is having an incredible season, being one of the main protagonists of FC Barcelona. Impossible for him to be left out.

Jules Kounde

Jules Koundé con el FC Barcelona / Angel Martinez/GettyImages

Jules Koundé was another of those who was almost impossible to stay out of the call with his team. Unfortunately his teammate Ousmane Dembélé does not have the same luck due to his current injury.

Andreas Christensen

Christensen con el FC Barcelona / Angel Martinez/GettyImages

Established as the starting and main defender of FC Barcelona and defined as one of the best signings of the Blaugrana team, the Danish Christensen was another who could not be left out of the call of his team. His good physical and sporting moment make him be there.

Robert Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski con el FC Barcelona / Angel Martinez/GettyImages

Despite not going through his best goalscoring moment, Lewandowski while he is available, will be a fundamental part of his team and will very surely have participation in the matches that are coming due to international duties.

Frank Kessie

Franck Kessié con el FC Barcelona / Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

And finally, another of those who has recovered the good level and with a very good grade is Franck Kessié. He was one of the must-sees for his selection.

Player

Selection

Alejandro Balde

spain

Gavi

spain

Ter Stegen

Germany

Jules Kounde

France

Andreas Christensen

Denmark

Robert Lewandowski

Poland

Franck Kessie

Ivory Coast

As mentioned, Xavi will only have a small group of players with whom he can work to be at his best for the next match at club level. The remaining players are:

