Panama rescues migrants from organized crime networks

CITY OF PANAMA.- The government of Panama has been redoubling efforts to reduce security problems in the face of the overwhelming wave of migration due to Darién Jungle, a dangerous territory shared with Colombia Therefore, the authorities of that country have been forced to take actions to preserve the lives of these people.

A total of 730 migrants were rescued from organized crime networks and in those same actions, 72 people were apprehended, including Panamanians and foreigners, reported the National Border Service (Senafront) in the province of Darién and the region of Guna Yala.

Through several operations carried out in 2023, the government entity detected 47 people with biometric alerts for the commission of various crimes and 13 firearms and 185 ammunition were confiscated, reveals Panama’s annual report.

A challenge in terms of irregular migration

“The challenge regarding irregular migration continues, the new political situations in neighboring countries will demand permanent and extraordinary efforts from us to ensure dignified and humanitarian treatment in care to this phenomenon, without losing sight of the fact that our main mission is oriented toward national security,” said the Minister of Public Security, Juan Manuel Pino, in the Puerto Obaldía area, near Cabo Tiburón on the border between Panama and Colombia.

The authorities also gave the results of the operations of the “Shield” campaign and operation “Chocó I”, during which the following occurred:

1,585 arrests

The seizure of 11,078 packages and 2,633 packages with drugs, 147 weapons, 5,480 ammunition, 37 vehicles, 48 ​​boats and $198,039 in cash

Increased patrol in the area

According to the minister, “this operation will promote more robust actions, increasing the force and carrying out greater patrols along the border limits with the sister Republic of Colombia, with the objective of preserving the life, honor, rights and freedoms of nationals and foreigners who are in our areas of operation.”

During the accountability it was reported that Panama will add eight new twin-engine helicopters by 2024 who will be committed to supporting the insertion of Senafront patrols, which have the task of identifying and pursuing organized crime groups that are dedicated to human trafficking and related crimes, as well as providing security to the local population and groups. vulnerable like migrants.

Likewise, emphasis was placed on the creation of the Analysis for Border Protection (UPAPF)a unit subordinated to the National Migration Service dedicated to profiling security threats and subjecting them to a migration intelligence analysis from a comprehensive approach to the different security institutions of the Panamanian State, which was created in 2023.

How crime operates

A report by the research institute International Crisis Group titled “The bottleneck of the Americas: crime and migration in the Darién Gap”, documented how the Gaitanista Self-Defense Forces of Colombia — also known as Clan del Golfo — operate on the Colombian side and how the gangs that have found lucrative business in the growing influx of migrants do so on the Panamanian side, DIARIO LAS AMÉRICAS published.

Many migrants have suffered attacks, rapes and robberies on this leg of the trip, for which representatives of humanitarian organizations and the victims themselves blame the gangs that operate on the Panamanian side. However, Panama authorities, through several reports, have pointed out police actions to prevent organized crime from taking advantage of these people.

Panama emphasizes the creation of an Analysis Unit for Border Protectionsubordinate to the National Immigration Service dedicated to profiling security threats and subjecting them to a migration intelligence analysis from a comprehensive approach.

