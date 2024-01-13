Inter Milan returns to the path of victory with a rout

ROMA.- It was back to his old ways for him Inter de Milan after the tie in Genoa and a late victory against Hellas Verona last week.

On this occasion, the leader of the A league had a convincing 5-1 victory on Saturday against the Monza with so many of Hakan Calhanoglu and the Argentine Lautaro Martínez.

“We did our job today”Calhanoglu assured. “It was a good response after what happened in Verona.”

Inter (8).jpg Lautaro Martínez (left) celebrates after scoring a goal in the 2-1 victory against Fiorentina in the Italian Cup final, Wednesday, May 24, 2023. Spada/LaPresse via AP

The Nerazzurri provisionally placed themselves five points above the Juventuswhich receives on Tuesday at Sassuolo.

The next meeting of Inter It’s in the semi-final of the Super Cup before the Lazio on friday in Saudi Arabia.

The defending champion Napoli, that won hours before 2-1 at Salernitana, will be seen with the Fiorentina in the other semifinal on Tuesday.

Inter received the support of his fans who made the trip Milan on motorcycle.

Beyond Milan:

He Napoli, defending champion A leaguescored in extra time to beat 2-1 Salernitana in Saturday’s regional derby, ending a streak of four games without a win.

The defender Amir Rahmani found the goal six minutes into added time after Salernitana’s Mexican goalkeeper, Guillermo Ochoacollided with one of his companions.

Rrahmani ended a turbulent period of Napoli and celebrated by taking off his shirt and running towards where the “ultras” of the team were.

This week there was a fight between the Napoli winger’s agent, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, and the front one Victor Osimhenwho is now disputing the African Cup of Nations con Nigeria.

Napoli He reached sixth place and is two points behind the positions of Champions League before the rest of the day takes place.

Salernitanawhich is maintained cholero, battalion in the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

Antonio Candreva gave the advantage to Salernitana with a long shot after 29 minutes. It was Candreva’s sixth long-range goal since the start of last year — the most by any player in the top five leagues. Europa.

Matteo Politano tied with a penalty shortly before halftime after a foul on John Simeon.

He too Genoa tied 0-0 with Torino.

