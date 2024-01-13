This is what La Diosa looks like before and after a makeup session

The goddess She is not one of those who hides from the networks when she is not wearing makeup; On many occasions we have seen it as it is, without any layer of paint, even when it has just been put up when many women flee from the camera.

However, the Cuban singer wanted to share with her followers on social networks what it is like. the before and after of La Diosa after a makeup session.

The artist’s followers agreed on something and that is that The change is truly spectacular..

One of the singer’s followers on Instagram wrote: “That’s not makeup, it’s magic. and if you didn’t put any filter on it afterwards it’s a miracle.”

Capture Instagram / The Goddess

The interpreter of “Me dio la gana” responded in the comments: “She does very nice makeup just like Eugenio Rodríguez, no woman wakes up beautiful and those changes they make are spectacular.”

Since she arrived in the United States, La Diosa has greatly exploited looking beautiful, just a few days ago she made her fans fall in love with her. her wavy blonde hair and a tight floral dress that highlighted her figure.