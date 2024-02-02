Paola Jara and Dayanara come together to sing It won’t be so easy

MIAMI.- The Colombian singer-songwriter Paola Jara and the Ecuadorian artist Dayanara They came together to present the topic It won’t be so easy.

“Musical chemistry in It won’t be so easy It is magical between the two talented performers. “It is a song that combines the unmistakable urban pop of Dayanara with the distinctive regional sound of Paola, giving the song a global appeal,” the production highlighted in a statement.

The lyrics of the new song, released today, February 2, explore the complex realities of romantic relationships. It is an anthem for anyone who wants to dedicate it to her ex-partner, sending the message of leaving the past behind to open the door to something even better.

It won’t be so easy has a video clip filmed in Medellín, Colombia, under the direction of Jonathan Estrada and produced by Invictory Films.

“The story is told by these two powerful women who make it clear to their former loves that replacing them will not be an easy task,” the production indicated.

jokes from Paola Jara and Danayara

In this way, Paola Jara continues to consolidate her career by becoming one of the most respected female representatives of her genre in Colombia.

In 2023, he released the album To forget with which he received two nominations for Premios Juventud. With more than 12 million followers on social networks, the Colombian has been receptive to topics such as Love died, poor dog y Let him suffer, let him suck and cry.

For her part, the singer, actress and influencer Dayanara has more than 100 million global views to her name; She is currently the Ecuadorian artist with the greatest international projection, leading the regional genre charts in Ecuador and Bolivia in 2023.

His most recent song, The Karma, is positioned as one of the most viral audios on the Tik Tok platform in Latin America. Dayanara was nominated as a promising artist at the 2023 HEAT Awards and was invited to the Latin Grammy, Via del Mar Festival, among other musical events.