Pap Ndiaye put to the test of the private sector

So we will know. To know if the real Pap Ndiaye, the conscience of the left, the one who got involved in politics by “personal sensitivity to issues of discrimination and inequality”, will finally split the armor. Anyway, that’s what we’re told. In a few days, if yet another twist does not occur in our pension crisis that has become a crisis of the regime, the minister will present a package of measures to tackle the segregation phenomena that are affecting the French school system, and that “the Obs” has been widely documented for several years.

Even more disruptive, Pap Ndiaye, in his desire to give meaning to our school republic, will not overlook the question of the private sector, its elitist recruitment and its segregative effects. A protocol will even be signed with Catholic education whereby the latter (which represents 96% of the schools under contract) will commit to a “trajectory” long-term, leading it to significantly increase the proportion of disadvantaged children in its workforce.

This political sequence will play a test role. On the real will of Pap Ndiaye to attack our school apartheid. On the support he has within the government. And on the effectiveness of the method ” different “ which he relies on: the benevolent analysis of the arguments put forward by his opponents, the support of public officials rather than putting them under tension, the real technicality – that which consists in dissecting the brakes s