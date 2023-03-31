The best Tesla spot is produced by Relaciones Exteriores

Reality can be reinterpreted through fiction.

Tesla has had the best advertising spot under the production of Foreign Affairs.

It’s not Tom Cruise in Mission Impossible; It is not about the new James Bond that will replace the deceased in No Time to Die. It’s Marcelo Ebrard. The Morena candidate who is trying to establish a modern profile whose old advisers remind him of Obama’s campaign against McCain.

If Obama is the iPhone, McCain is the red corded phone. If Obama became a BMW, McCain would be a Ford. If they were computers, Obama would be a Mac and McCain would be a PC.

In the minds of the voters, advisers propose, it is necessary to place brand references so that the presidential candidates obtain a successful prefabricated positioning.

Ebrard is Tesla and Claudia is Aveo.

“You traded a Rolex for a Casio,” Shakira would say. “Or a Ferrari for a Twingo.”

Applause on your campaign team. But the image of the Tesla spot was released last Tuesday, a few hours after the hell in which dozens of migrants died in Ciudad Juárez. The smell of death remained on the bodies, and from the networks, the launch of the spot.

The sequence of the Tesla commercial with hell is a postmodern postcard that Gilles Lipovetsky could analyze through an essay.

The six-year term will be remembered for its indolence. The dictates that come out of the National Palace are robust enough not to be defeated by reality.

Reality is reinterpreted by fiction thanks, in part, to the submission of a group of media before the National Palace.

Ebrard advisers such as Eduardo del Río, Daniel Millán and Óscar Arguelles, had to rationalize the reality of hell in Ciudad Juárez. But they didn’t. They let the sequence run. Marcelo Ebrard and Samuel García enjoying a tour in a Tesla. The Ebrard team looking from the mountain at the panorama where there will soon be development. Tesla arrives in Monterey.

His advisors unintentionally or unprofessionally ridiculed his boss. They exposed him in front of one of the capital tragedies of the six-year term.

Migration not only has an impact on Foreign Relations, as the Secretary of the Interior and presidential candidate Adán Augusto López said in an indolent and unprofessional manner. Hell is a vector that crosses the State.

The last scene that the dozens of migrants observed before dying was hell. The political responsibility belongs to the Government of President López Obrador. Mike Pompeo was offered a deformed immigration policy. Later, Trump was offered the same policy. Safe third country, de facto. The pandemic arrived and Trump seized Title 42; Venezuelans, Nicaraguans and Cubans arrived, and the bureaucracy without a compass came up with the idea of ​​receiving 30,000 per month.

They did not have the imagination to recognize that Mexico does not guarantee security to migrants.

Now, they will tell us that four or five low-level officials, possibly all of them conservatives, were to blame for hell in Ciudad Juárez. Full weight of the law. There is nothing that cover.

The dictates are imposed on reality. There are many dictators who add to the indolent narrative of the current six-year term.

Dictators, they are the ones who dictate, right?

Congratulations to Relaciones Exteriores for the spot.

@faustopretelin