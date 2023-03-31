Start of the season at Filmpark Babelsberg: Three new shows for the 30th birthday

Three fundamentally new live shows are the present that Filmpark Babelsberg is giving itself for its 30th anniversary. In August 1993, the Babelsberg studio tour also started with a stunt show in which cascaders, as stunt people are also known, demonstrated their skills. Almost three decades later, a completely new stunt show, which was shown in a preview on Thursday morning.

The show, which will be shown daily at 2 p.m. from April 1, was conceived by a Filmpark representative from the very beginning. René Schobeß was the stuntman in the first stunt show on the site, and now he is the director of the film park’s live shows.

Instead of an apocalyptic mood as in the previous performances, it should now go more and more in the direction of humor, said Schobess. The story is as well-known as it is popular: A special unit fights – sometimes less, sometimes more successfully – against an extraterrestrial invader who wants to take over the world.

The battle of good versus evil leads to scenes with bang effects, fast-paced car chases with the smell of burned rubber rising up the spectator tiers, explosions at several corners of the volcano and huge jumps. Of course, the “burning man”, a stuntman in fireproof clothing who is on fire, which has already become a tradition, is not missing from the new edition of the stunt show in the Filmpark.

Of course, the “burning man” should not be missing in the new show. © Andreas Klaer

“Making-of-Show” new in the program

Also new to the program is the “Making-of-Show”, which will also be on show at the Vulkan, as announced by Filmpark Managing Director Malte Schatz. Based on the earlier show “The Last Day of Shooting”, in which a day of shooting full of mishaps was shown with a lot of tongue in cheek and the production of films was explained, a team of actors and stunt people is supposed to introduce the audience to the secrets of filmmaking.

Filmpark Highlights Flimmy’s Easter on April 9th

on April 9th Walpurgis Night (extra ticket) on April 30th

(extra ticket) on April 30th From July 21st to 23rd the anime fair (extra ticket)

(extra ticket) Starting Friday, October 13th, the annual horror nights held, by far the most popular event. You also need extra tickets here

The background story is the shooting of a spy film with the arrogant spy James Blond, for whose mistakes the stunt crew has to step in again and again. Finally, the western show on the medieval town’s stage was completely revised, said Schatz.

The Babelsberg Film Park continues to be a magnet for visitors and a heavyweight for tourism in the city, even if it is a long way from heydays like 2015, when the theme park even eclipsed Sanssouci Palace with 350,000 visitors. With further innovations such as an expansion of the so-called snapshot factory, i.e. backdrops that are used for special photos and videos in the social media area, the aim is to reach additional target groups, says Malte Schatz. Also new on the site is Flimmy’s birthday house: a separate event location that can be booked for children’s birthday parties.

The 30th anniversary is to be celebrated almost exactly on August 12 with a party in the theme park. According to Filmpark owner Friedhelm Schatz, the first studio tour of Babelsberg, the forerunner of the Filmpark, started on August 15, 1993. The entrance fees for the park have remained almost unchanged compared to the previous year. The day ticket costs 23 euros, there are family discounts.

