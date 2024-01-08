Paris names street in honor of David Bowie for his birthday

PARS.- Paris immortalized the icon of British music on Monday David Bowie by naming a street in his honor in the southeast of the city on what would have been his 77th birthday.

The opening of rue David-Bowie was first announced in 2020 by Jérmée Coumet, mayor of the 13th arrondissement. Bowie died of cancer in 2016.

The new street, located between two modern office buildings, including the headquarters of the publications Le Monde and LObs, leads to Avenue Pierre-Mendes-France and connects with the future bridge that will link the avenue with Boulevard de l’Hopital, near Austerlitz train station and Piti-Salpetriere hospital.

The inauguration will include a concert and an exhibition. The naming reflects the ongoing transformation of the district, which now celebrates Bowie’s legacy alongside other notable figures.

The tribute commemorates Bowie’s first performance in Paris in 1965 (his first outside the UK) and his lasting impact on music, fashion and culture. Bowie’s influence on music, with hits such as Space Oddity and Lets Dance, and on fashion, is now permanently recognized in the Paris landscape.

FUENTE: AFP