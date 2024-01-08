This is Sofa Vergara’s personal life: Instagram star and twice divorced

At 51 years old and after more than 30 years linked to acting both on television and on the big screen, Sofa Vergara needs little introduction. The Colombian actress, born in Barranquilla, will visit El Hormiguero this Monday to present her work in the series Griseldawhich will premiere next January 25 on Netflix and in which he shares a cast with his countrywoman Karol G.

Vergara has dozens of series and movies to his credit, such as Modern Family, Madea Goes to Jail, Muchachitas or Baywatchsuccesses that have brought her nominations and awards from the Screen Actors Guild, Emmys and Golden Globes. In short, Vergara has a very interesting professional career, although it is somewhat hidden considering her private life.

Sofa Vergara descends from one of the most privileged families in Colombia and descends from the governor of Cundinamarca in the time of Simón Bolívar. She had four siblings – one of them a blood cousin and an adopted sister – but one of them was murdered. That tragic event, which occurred in 1997, made Sofia Vergara decide to leave her native country to settle in the United States.

Before the murder, Sofa Vergara had already married her partner, Joe González. I just have 18 years old when she passed through the altar and 19 when she gave birth to her first and only child. However, love did not last long, since in 1993 they divorced. Later, in 2000, she was diagnosed with thyroid cancer from which she managed to recover adequately.

Second marriage, second divorce

Craig David and Tom Cruise were some of her occasional boyfriends, but their relationships did not end up fruitful. Yes, she was close to doing so with Nick Loeb, with whom she even got engaged in 2012, but in 2014 their romance ended. Precisely that same year, she became engaged to actor Joe Manganiello, whom she married in 2015.

The relationship was going from strength to strength until problems over the desire to have children ended up creating a schism between the two that could not be bridged. Manganiello wanted to have a child, but Vergara did not, so they decided to divorce in July 2023. Despite the proximity of the date, the actress has found love again with surgeon Justin Saliman, whom she has been with since October.

32 million followers on Instagram

Precisely on the day she turned 51 years old, Sofa Vergara celebrated having reached 30 million followers on her Instagram account. An achievement that I celebrated with a spectacular pose in a swimsuit in a paradisiacal enclave. Just a few months later, the one from Barranquilla already has 32.3 million followers.