Aitana tour 2024: dates, cities, tickets and concerts of Alpha Tour

Aitana Ocaa has announced on her social networks the dates of the Alpha Tour with which she will take to stages around the world. And finally, we are back. After these months you don’t know how much I want to get on stage and see you all. A strong year is coming, the former Operacin Triunfo contestant has announced.
The tour will follow the path of last year, although this time the Spanish squares will have even more presence. To the already known Santiago Bernabu stadium on December 28 – for which there is no longer a single ticket left – other stops will be added in Seville, Barcelona, Mallorca or Marbellaamong other.
Tickets can be purchased at artist’s website, although most of the performances are part of the lineup of some of the most prestigious festivals in the country. Ace, Aitana will perform three times at the Starlite Festival and will also visit the Morria Fest, the Arenal Sound, the Share Festival or the Rock in Rio Lisboa.
For this reason, it is difficult to make a price list, since seeing Aitana is usually associated with seeing other artists. For example, see his performance in Seville part of the 49 euros on the track as a minimum costwhile going to his concert at the Morria Fest – and entering the rest of the shows for two days – costs 89 euros.
