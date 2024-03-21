Aitana tour 2024: dates, cities, tickets and concerts of Alpha Tour

Aitana Ocaa has announced on her social networks the dates of the Alpha Tour with which she will take to stages around the world. And finally, we are back. After these months you don’t know how much I want to get on stage and see you all. A strong year is coming, the former Operacin Triunfo contestant has announced.

The tour will follow the path of last year, although this time the Spanish squares will have even more presence. To the already known Santiago Bernabu stadium on December 28 – for which there is no longer a single ticket left – other stops will be added in Seville, Barcelona, ​​Mallorca or Marbellaamong other.

Dates and places Monterrey March 29.

March 29. Mexico City May 18.

May 18. Sevilla June 7th.

June 7th. Barcelona June 8 or 9.

June 8 or 9. Mallorca June, 15.

June, 15. Marbella June 22nd.

June 22nd. Lisboa June 23.

June 23. Valencia June 28th.

June 28th. Pontevedra July 5th.

July 5th. Chiclana 12th of July.

12th of July. Roquetas de Ma r, July 14.

r, July 14. Santa Cruz of Tenerife July 19.

July 19. A Coruña July 27th.

July 27th. Marbella July 29 and 30.

July 29 and 30. Burriana August 1st.

August 1st. MadridDecember 28th.

Tickets can be purchased at artist’s website, although most of the performances are part of the lineup of some of the most prestigious festivals in the country. Ace, Aitana will perform three times at the Starlite Festival and will also visit the Morria Fest, the Arenal Sound, the Share Festival or the Rock in Rio Lisboa.

For this reason, it is difficult to make a price list, since seeing Aitana is usually associated with seeing other artists. For example, see his performance in Seville part of the 49 euros on the track as a minimum costwhile going to his concert at the Morria Fest – and entering the rest of the shows for two days – costs 89 euros.

