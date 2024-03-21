The exorbitant figure that Survivors costs: The deployment there costs a lot of money

A new edition of Survivors landed a few weeks ago on Telecinco screens. The return of the reality show continued with a series of new features such as the participation of two contestants who were in previous installments, such as Laura Matamoros and Kiko Jimnez, or the return of Jorge Javier Vázquez after the failure of Chinese Storiesa format that had the complex objective of competing with The Anthill.

However, a delivery of Survivors represents a notable economic effort on the part of Mediasetas stated Tuscan Baldomerowho was director of Program Production in the Fuencarral group from 2009 to 2023, at the station Radio Christina Island from Huelva. An edition of the survival reality show has a weekly expense of 1.3 million eurosgiven the large deployment of workers, more than 120, and cameras in Honduras.

There are many hours of production, of programming. The deployment there and the satellite open for so long costs money. There is a large medical team and each contestant has an editor who follows them and gives them instructions. A delivery of Survivorswhich lasts about three months, costs Mediaset more than 15 million euros.

This long break has been very good for Jorge Javier

He also talked about the cache of the contestants. The former manager points out that all participants do not earn the same, although on average they usually receive about 20,000 euros per week. Arantxa del Sol is not the same as Zayra Gutirrez. There is a difference depending on how long they last on the island, which decreases as the weeks go by. They have a hard time, but they get paid well.

Toscano also remembered one of the stars of this edition of Survivors, although he is not in Honduras, as is Jorge Javier Vzquez. The former director has expressed his joy for the presenter’s return to the Telecinco screens. This long break from the cameras has been very good for Jorge Javier and he has returned with renewed energy and with the brilliance that he has, who is a great prescriber, a great presenter, who returns with irony, with the handling of situations, he stated.

