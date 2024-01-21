Griselda Blanco’s family sues Sofia Vergara over Netflix series

MIAMI.- This January 25, the series produced and starring Sofa Vergara will arrive on Netflix: Griselda. And while waiting for the premiere, the children of the murdered Griselda Blanco have sued the Colombian artist for alleged misuse of the drug trafficker’s image.

“The actress appears as a defendant in a new lawsuit obtained by TMZin which her adult children – acting as representatives of her estate – sue her and Netflix, for what they claim is an unauthorized use of her family’s image and likeness in this upcoming series,” published TMZ .

“Of course, the series features Sofia playing the late Griselda in her heyday as one of the most prominent drug lords in the world, but now her children are trying to stop it from premiering next week and so they are running. to court and asking for an injunction to block its release. The essence of their argument boils down to this. Griselda’s son, Michael, claims that he has been interviewing for years with guys who are trying to put on paper the story of his life and the of his mother with the hope of turning it into some type of production. He alleges that these interviews he did with them date back to 2009 and up to 2022,” the media specialized in celebrities detailed.

According to the drug trafficker’s son, the entertainment platform was interested in producing content about Griselda Blanco, but leaving aside the interviews between 2009 and 2022. However, Michael stated that he learned that the new series is based on many of his anecdotes and materials, but he never saw a cent of it. Explain TMZ.

“…they allege that Netflix is ​​ripping out their family history and weaving it into the plot of their show and they claim that the use of their own images and likenesses in the show without their permission violates their rights,” the outlet added.

In the midst of this lawsuit, Sofa Vergara is on an international tour promoting the production, but has not yet commented on this issue.

About the Sofa Vergara series

Based on real events, Sofa Vergara plays Griselda Blanco, a Colombian drug trafficker and criminal, founder of the Medellín cartel.

Also known as The Black Widow or The Godmother of Cocaine, she was a member of the Medellin Cartel leadership and was a pioneer of cocaine trafficking and crime in Miami during the 70s and 80s.

With this project, of which she is also executive producer, the 51-year-old Colombian is ready to take a new step in her profession, and specifically show her versatility in the Hollywood industry in which she is known as the famous Gloria Delgado-Pritchett, his outstanding character in the series Modern Family.

“It was exciting because I wanted to do a project that felt real. Being able to work alongside production companies or projects developed in Latin America has always been a challenge, leaving Los Angeles for months on end and then returning is not as easy as it seems. However, , I have always admired Latin talent and especially Colombian talent. For this project, I did not have to leave my home, but I was able to bring all these spectacular actors to work by my side and I was able to choose the actors that I wanted to do this series,” declared Sofa Vergara in an interview for the magazine Al.