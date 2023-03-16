“I don’t think it’s funny”: Lavinia Wollny discovers dirty magazines from her friend Tim

tz stars

Trouble at the Wollnys: While cleaning up, Lavinia (23) Wollny finds an old box from her fiance Tim. The young mother does not like the content at all.

After Wollny’s daughter Lavinia, her fiancé Tim Katzenbauer (24) and daughter Haily Emilia (1) have moved, the current episode “The Wollnys – A Terribly Big Family” is about clearing out the many boxes and boxes. Lavinia does not find what comes to light during the clean-up operation amusing at all: In a box labeled “Tim private” she finds numerous junk books.

RTL2 shared a short clip of the events on its Instagram channel and captioned it “It’s rattling in the box”. In the excerpt, Sylvana Wollny is helping her sister to clear things out and wants to know where Tim’s box is going. Lavinia looks in and is pissed. “Is he kidding me?” Is her comment.

Wollny fans joke about dirty magazines: “Where does he live in the 80s?”

In the “Die Wollnys” scene you can also see how she angrily throws a notebook at her fiancé and storms out of the room. She scolds, “You can kiss my ass, I’m going now!” Apparently, the pair have never discussed this type of adult entertainment before Lavinia asks, “Why does he have that? Do I also have a box of dildos or something hidden somewhere?”

While Lavinia is upset, the majority of the audience doesn’t understand what the problem is. Rather, the commenters are concerned that the consumption of the booklets does not seem exactly up to date. “Even in booklet form, nothing beats the classics,” scoffs one user, while others want to know if Tim hasn’t heard of the internet. A user asks: “Where does he live in the 80s?” In the meantime, however, the dispute with the Wollnys has been settled.