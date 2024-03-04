Part Two revives box office in the US and Canada

LOS ANGELES.- Los cinemas They were looking for a savior and Dune: Part Two It is meeting expectations. Armed with sandworms, a big screen spectacle and the star power of Timothe Chalamet, Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi epic burst onto the scene. ticket office American this weekend earning 81.5 million dollars, according to Sunday studio estimates.

“Denis made a really extraordinary and special film and it was really exciting to see people’s response,” said Mary Parent, producer of both films. Dune and president of global production at Legendary. It was made for the big screen and feels like it was received as a cinematic event.

It’s the first big blockbuster of 2024 and one that was desperately needed. Although there have been remnants of December that have continued to win, such as Wonka from Warner Bros. – also starring Chalamet – and Sony’s romantic comedy Anyone But You, the box office is experiencing a kind of drought. In the first two months of 2024, no film exceeded $100 million in domestic revenue. The films with the highest profits have been The Beekeeper, Bob Marley: One Love y Mean Girls.

Dune 2 It rode a wave of excellent reviews (94% on Rotten Tomatoes) in a market that was virtually free of competition. Warner Bros. released it in 4,071 theaters in the United States and Canada, where audiences across the board gave it the highest ratings on PostTrak and an A on CinemaScore.

The 10 highest-grossing movies from Friday to Sunday in the United States and Canada, according to Comscore:

1. Dune: Part Two – $81.5 million.

2. Bob Marley: One Love – $7.4 million.

3. Ordinary Angels – $3.9 million.

4. Madame Web – $3.2 million.

5. The Chosen: Season 4, Episodes 7-8 – $3.2 million.

6. Migration – $2.5 million.

7. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba To the Hashi – $2.1 million.

8. Wonka – $1.7 million.

9. For Argy – $1.4 million.

10. The Beekeeper – $1.1 million.

FUENTE: AP