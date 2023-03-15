Pension reform: for employees mobilized against the text, strike funds “cover 40% of losses” of wages

To prolong the social movement against the pension reform, strike funds are set up. They are fed by employees, their families and even strangers.

“Bonjour, hold on, papers against the pension reform!” On the outskirts of the ArcelorMittal site, in the industrial-port complex of Fos-sur-Mer in the Bouches-du-Rhône, filter dams and distribution of leaflets against the government project are set up.

>> “A strike is expensive”: central fund or kitty, the unions are preparing for a long battle against the pension reform

“People understand, they support us”assures Amélie Boy, delegate of the Force Ouvrière union, under the sound of horns. “We are greeted, we have public opinion with us”she adds, before qualifying: “Not everyone can take strike days. But people understand everything we do for them.”

Solidarity between colleagues, but not only

Indeed, going on strike is expensive. “For this month, it’s the third day of the strike, so it must be 200-300 euros”, explains Olivier Deleau, CGT representative. So to make the social movement last, the mobilized employees can count on the strike funds, pots set up to partially compensate for the loss of wages. “We can launch collections, participate in meals, stewardship … Any helping hand is good to take”explains Olivier Deleau. “So yes, there is financial solidarity, but also practicality.”

“It covers 40% of the losses, it’s already good.” Olivier Deleau, CGT representative at franceinfo

A distribution of leaflets near the industrial-port site of Fos-sur-Mer in the Boûches-du-Rhône, March 14, 2023. (HUGO CHARPENTIER / RADIO FRANCE)

Support a “legitimate” movement

Among the donors, there are also the relatives of the employees, even complete strangers. “Casing nothing, retirement affects everyone. But not everyone is able to go on strike, or to fight against” pension reform, adds the trade unionist.

“It’s a fight also for all the ‘powerless’ people.” Olivier Deleau, CGT representative at franceinfo

In the line of blocked cars, Manon pours money into online pots, “around a hundred euros”. For this trainer, going on strike is not always possible. “I can’t go there all the time, because we all have charges, credits, things to pay. So we try to balance work life, family life, and our convictions. I am with them, because I think it is completely legitimate to fight for our rights and our pensions later”, she believes. If the movement continues, Manon says she is ready to make another move.