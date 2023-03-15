Pensions: Bruno Retailleau files a complaint for a power outage at his home

The president of the Les Républicains group in the Senate says he was targeted by a power cut in his Vendée home. Other elected officials supporting the pension reform have also been affected.

Punching actions are increasing as part of the mobilization against the pension reform. For several weeks, strikers and demonstrators have been engaged in targeted power cuts. This Wednesday, Bruno Retailleau claimed to have himself been targeted by such a practice.

“A targeted power outage affected my home and several nearby homes,” he said.

This is his accommodation in Vendée, from where he was elected. The president of the LR senators thus filed a complaint “so that his illegal actions are sanctioned”.

Several elected officials targeted

“Other parliamentarians have also been targeted in the same way in recent days,” added Bruno Retailleau. For example, the office of Renaissance MP for Lot Huguette Tiegna, located in the center of Figeac, was deprived of electricity during a day of mobilization in January.

Last week, the Ile-de-France branch of the CGT mines – energy claimed the “changeover” of the permanence of Gérard Larcher, the president of the Senate, in “energy sobriety”.

Several thousand inhabitants of the stronghold of the Minister of Labor Olivier Dussopt, Annonay, in Ardèche, were deprived of electricity on March 7.

“A drift where violence prevails over dialogue”

Before the mobilization of January 20, the CGT had threatened to carry out occasional power cuts in the offices of parliamentarians who support the pension reform. “The strike is good but it is no longer enough”, justified himself to BFMTV Sébastien Menesplier, secretary general of the CGT federation of mines and energy.

“It seems to have been heard,” laments Bruno Retailleau on Wednesday.

According to him, these “malicious acts” reflect “a drift where violence prevails over dialogue”. He denounces “the exercise of pressure” in the face of the “debate of ideas and the confrontation of opinions in a democracy”.