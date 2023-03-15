The AFA confirmed the tickets for the Selection: price and sales hours

The AFA revealed the price of the Appetizer for the match between the Argentine National Team and Panama next Thursday 3/23 in what will be the celebration for the world title obtained in Qatar.

The confrontation will be held at the “Mas Monumental” stadium and tickets will begin to be sold starting tomorrow, Thursday 16, at 2:00 p.m. only through the Deportick website.

The popular ones will cost $12,000 and for children under 10 the price will be $7,000. The Sívori and Centenario Media stalls: $24,000, while the San Martín and Belgrano Alta stalls will have the same value of $24,000. Lastly, San Martín and Belgrano Baja and San Martín and Belgrano Media: $48,000.

It has not yet been specified when they will have to be picked up in person or how many tickets can be purchased per person.