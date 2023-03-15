Algeria Ferries, Corsica Linea: who has the best deal for summer 2023?

After several weeks of suspense, Algerian travelers have finally been entitled to the summer program of the national shipping company. Indeed, following the announcement of the opening of sales, these Algerians rushed to the booking site to obtain tickets for the summer of 2023. Surprises, the prices of its last ones remain quite expensive from the point of view of its travellers.

Another shipping company that has opened reservations for the summer is Corsica Linea. Indeed, as part of the launch of its summer program, the Corsican company unveils the new features that appear in its calendar, including the service to the port of Skikda. However, the same observation was also made with this shipping company, the prices are quite high.

Faced with two shipping companies that offer practically the same destinations on the France – Algeria network, Algerian travelers are beginning to wonder about the shipping carrier that offers the best offer for the summer of 2023.

What are Algeria Ferries prices for summer 2023?

The new program of Algérie Ferries runs until September 2023. And includes many services to and from the ports of Algiers, Oran, Bejaia. But also from Skikda, the great novelty this year.

However, despite the diversity of choice, Algerian travelers remain dissatisfied. And do not hesitate to express their dissatisfaction on the web. In particular, in the face of the prices displayed by Algeria ferries. Indeed, for the summer season, the latter sells its tickets from 158 eurosfor a single person traveling in an armchair.

In the same vein, the price of the trip, on board Algérie Ferries, for a family of four who travel in a seat with a vehicle amount to 3333 euros. This rate takes into account reservations made several months in advance. The price of the trip for two adults in the cabin and without vehicles is displayed up to 664 euros.

Crossings Algeria – France: what about Corsica Linea?

Departing from the port of Marseille in France, Corsica Linea plans, for the summer of 2023, to share the service of three ports with its counterpart Algeria Ferries. Namely, Algiers, Bejaia and Skikda. However, since the opening of sales last February, Algerian travelers have continued to denounce the high cost of tickets from the Corsican company.

For the summer season, Corsica linea displays the price of its tickets from 206 euros. However, the price for two adults traveling in a cabin and with a vehicle is up to 1439 euros.

