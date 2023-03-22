The debate begins in Congress to analyze reforms to the LFT

legislators of Union Congressbegan the debate on at least five initiatives to reform the Federal Labor Law (LFT) As reported by Senator Patricia Mercado confirmed that the Labor and Social Welfare Commission of the High camera .

The promoted proposals aim to reduce the working day in Mexico, which is currently a maximum of 48 hours a week in order for workers to have more leisure.

According to Patricia Mercado, five initiatives have been presented in the Senate and three in the Chamber of Deputies. Of these, one has already been withdrawn, according to the proposal there must be reforms for the benefit of workers, since an employee in Mexico currently works between seven and eight hours a day, Monday through Friday, and in some cases from Monday to Saturday.

Congress will study proposals to reduce working hours

Legislators seek more days off and fewer hours of work



According to the interview published with the senator by Sin Embargo, the parties that have promoted them are Morena, PAN, PRD, PT and Movimiento Ciudadano.

As part of the work to define the reforms to the Federal Labor Law, it is intended to hold an Open Parliament, to take into account various positions on the subject.

“We are going to hold an Open Parliament, as we know open parliaments are before an initiative, before making an opinion or putting it to a vote, first make these forums or this parliament to see what they think in this case, always any reform to the Labor laws encourage companies, unions, and governments to have this discussion and build agreements as much as possible, although ultimately Congress makes the decisions,” he said.

Among the initiatives presented is that of establishing the mandatory rest of two days a week.

As we have mentioned in other informative notes of The Truth NewsDuring 2022, at least six proposals were presented seeking modifications to the General Labor Law, with the aim of improving the working conditions of workers in Mexico.

These also contemplate reducing working hours and going from eight hours during the day to seven, while at night a maximum six-hour day is contemplated.

