San Lorenzo showed his good moment in the Argentine Cup

San Lorenzo justified its good present in the Professional League with a comfortable victory against Sarmiento de Resistencia, Chaco, of the Federal A Tournament, at the Brigadier Estanislao López de Colón stadium, in Santa Fe, for the 32nd final of the Argentine Cup.

The Colombian Rafael Pérez, connecting a corner kick from the left, and Nicolás Blandi, who started again twice, sealed the 3-0 victory that qualified Ciclón, which in the next round will meet the winner of Platense – Defenders of Belgrano.

The Chacos tightened in defense, and at times they complicated a rival that made the big difference in effectiveness, with a Blandi who returned after a long absence and scored with a double that will surely represent a greater role for him.

San Lorenzo, that Monday against Newell’s. In Rosario, he will defend his position as leader of the Professional League, he played last night with a special jersey in honor of the tenth anniversary of the assumption of Jorge Bergoglio as Supreme Pontiff of the Catholic Church, whose image appeared on his chest.