Sewage overflows in West El Paso

Step.- On Tuesday night, EPWater discovered a sewage leak in a sewer in a non-residential area of ​​West El Paso. The manhole is located between S. Mesa Hills and Interstate 10 (approx. 100 yards north of I-10). Crews determined that the sewage overflow was the result of a blockage in the sewage line.

An estimated 24,000 gallons were spilled, some of which reached a storm drain that has an outlet on the river. It is estimated that 10% of the total (2,400 gallons) could have been dumped into the Rio Grande.

EPWater crews used a plug at a second culvert location to force wastewater to flow into a nearby stormwater dam. As crews work to locate the blockage, more than 100,000 gallons of sewage has spilled into the fully contained dam.

“Our crews worked quickly to find a solution to capture the spill in a location away from residential and commercial areas,” said Felipe López, Director of Distribution and Collection Operations. “I want to emphasize that this was not a line cut but a blockade, and we are on our way to resolve this situation soon.”

Water and sewage services were not affected in the area. The public drinking water supply is not at risk as the river’s treatment plants are not operating and the Rio Grande is mostly dry.

The teams are working to identify and remove the blockage and expect resolution of the issue to occur within the next 24 hours.

Precautions

The following is required TCEQ language for a wastewater discharge event of this size:

Although the public water supply was determined to be unaffected, EPWater customers or individuals purchasing water from another public water supply may contact their water supply distributor to determine if the water is safe for personal use.

People using private drinking water supply wells located within 1/2 mile of the spill site or within the potentially affected area should use only water that has been distilled or boiled for at least one minute for all personal uses. , including drinking, cooking, bathing, and brushing teeth. People with private water wells should test and disinfect their well water, if necessary, before discontinuing distillation or boiling.

The public should avoid contact with wastewater or soil in the area affected by the discharge. If contact occurs, bathing and thorough washing of clothing as soon as possible is recommended.