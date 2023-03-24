Movies to watch tonight on Paramount+ USA

With its variety of titles and genres, Paramount has managed to win over the public’s preferences. (Infobae)

For the Cinema lovers It has never been easier to have access to a wide catalog of films as it is now after the emergence of streaming platforms, such as Paramount+, although this implies a drawback: among such a variety of titles and genres that characterize the new millennium, It is not easy to find the next production to enjoy.

However, with these new challenges in mind, Paramount+ offers its subscribers a list of his most popular moviesso it’s easier to choose what to watch.

Different genres, all with exciting stories to spend many hours in front of the screen instead of wondering how to download a video from Facebook, these are the most popular productions to watch these days of Paramount+ United States:

1.Top Gun: Maverick

After more than 30 years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell finds himself where he always wanted to be, pushing the boundaries as a gritty test pilot and dodging the scope in his range that wouldn’t let him. I would let it fly by placing it on the ground. When he is training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission, Maverick meets Lt. Bradley Bradshaw, the son of his late friend “Goose”.

2. She’s the guy

Viola (Amanda Bynes) has fallen madly in love with her roommate Duke, who loves the beautiful Olivia, who in turn has fallen in love with Sebastian, her twin brother, whom she wants to pass off as Viola. youth based on Shakespeare’s play “Twelfth Night” -Twelfth Night-.

3. Scream Queens

Series in the style of “American Horror Story”, in which each season will develop a different story and characters. In the first, the story of a university campus will be told where a series of mass murders suddenly begins to take place.

4. Thirst for revenge

An ex-convict (Dwayne Johnson) wants to avenge the death of his brother, which occurred some time ago when they both had a hit. However, a veteran policeman (Billy Bob Thornton), while following in his footsteps, tries to find out who is guilty of the murder.

5. The rock

A group of renegade soldiers steal a chemical weapon and take over the old Alcatraz prison with 81 tourists as hostages. Its leader, a highly decorated army general, is asking for $100 million to be given to the families of soldiers killed in covert operations carried out by the army. An elite team and an inmate, who in his day was able to escape from Alcatraz and who knows the passageways that populate the prison, will try to prevent a major catastrophe from occurring.

6. Mean Girls

A young teenager, Cady, used to living in Africa with her zoologist parents, finds a new jungle when she moves to Illinois. There she goes to public school, where she will fall in love with the ex-boyfriend of the most popular girl in school. The girls will begin to make life miserable for Cady and she will have no choice but to use the same tactics as hers to stay afloat.

7.Scream

What begins as a viral YouTube video soon leads to trouble for the Lakewood teens and serves as the catalyst for a murder that opens a window into the town’s troubled past.

8. Paw Patrol: The Movie

The paw patrol is on a roll. When Humdinger, his biggest rival, becomes mayor of nearby Adventure City and starts wreaking havoc, Ryder and the heroic pups set out to meet this new challenge. As one of the pups must face his past in Adventure City, the team finds help in a new ally, the clever dachshund Liberty. Together, and armed with exciting new gadgets and equipment, the Paw Patrol fights to save the citizens of Adventure City.

9. A Jersey Girl

Ollie Trinke (Ben Affleck) is a successful young music promoter. A workaholic, he is an expert at manipulating the press. At a company Christmas party, Ollie meets Gertrude Steiney (Jennifer Lopez), a publisher from New York. Both begin a romance that will change Ollie’s personal and professional life.

10. Scream Queens

*Some titles may be repeated in the ranking because they are different episodes or seasons, likewise, they may not have a description because the platform does not provide them.

Paramount seeks to position itself among streaming platforms (Paramount)

Formerly known as CBS All Access, Paramount+ is a streaming service which is operated by Paramount Streaming, a subsidiary of Paramount Global, which offers original content or recently aired CBS programs.

The service was rebranded as Paramount+ on March 4, 2021, after the Merger of CBS and Viacomwhich also gave way to its expansion in Latin American countries as well as in the Canadian, Nordic and Australian markets.

The service features new and already famous titles such as The Real Criminal Minds, Behind the Music, The Top 40 of MTV, South Park, a BET revival The Game, Lioness, The Offer; while it had the release of movies 45 days after its release like A Quiet Place Part II Top Gun: Maverick and Paw Patrol: The Movie.

Currently its catalog includes films, series, documentaries produced by the chains Paramount Pictures, ViacomCBS, Metro-Golswyn-Mayer, Sony Pictures, The Samuel Goldwyn Company, and CBS Films. It also broadcasts the matches of the National Women’s Soccer Leagueas well as some broadcasts of the UEFA Champions League and Europa League.

According to figures revealed by the company itself, in the first half of 2022 the streaming platform had 43 million subscriberswhich could reach 49 million if the platform had not been withdrawn from Russia after the armed conflict with Ukraine.

Paramount+’s growth is vital to ViacomCBS, a cable-TV company that has taken a beating to its numbers in the past decade.