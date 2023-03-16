Pensions: Emmanuel Macron brings together the majority leaders this Thursday morning, before a crucial day

The President of the National Assembly, Yaël Braun-Pivet, as well as Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne will be present at this meeting which is due to start at 8:15 a.m. at the Elysée.

The day promises to be decisive and uncertain for the government. This Thursday morning, Emmanuel Macron invited the leaders of his majority to the Elysée for a consultation meeting around the pension reform, which must be submitted this Thursday to the vote of the Senate and then of the National Assembly. The meeting should start from 8:15 a.m., learned BFMTV.

The President of the Republic has invited party leaders and group leaders from the presidential camp to the National Assembly, as well as its president Yaël Braun-Pivet and Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne, indicated the Elysée, while he faces a dilemma: go to an uncertain vote or engage Rule 49.3.

From 9 a.m., the Senate will open the ball and vote first. Barring a huge surprise, the senators will approve the conclusions of the Joint Joint Committee, and so the bill. The vote in the National Assembly, which still promises to be extremely uncertain, must begin at 3 p.m.