Ten dead in Pakistan shootout with Taliban

Ten people, including two children, were killed in a shootout between security forces and the Pakistani Taliban in Pakistan. Security forces last night stormed a suspected Taliban stronghold in the northern region of Waziristan, on the border with Afghanistan, according to authorities.

It was said that a firefight ensued in which the two children were in the line of fire. For some time now, Pakistan has been stepping up action against the Pakistani Taliban, who in turn are increasingly claiming responsibility for the attacks. According to official figures, 84 people died in an attack in the city of Peshawar at the end of January.

After investigations, the secret service announced that it had identified the Pakistani Taliban as masterminds. However, they had distanced themselves from the attack.