Ringhals 4 reboot slows down – here’s the component that broke in the unique crash

It was the reactor’s pressure vessel that was the missing link. What occurred was a unique event not observed at any other nuclear power plant.

– We simply had to start with a blank sheet and what we did, among other things, is that we built a copy of the pressure vessel itself, says Gudmundur Gudmundsson, unit manager of the department responsible for the repairs of the pressure vessel.

The reason a replica was built was to be able to practice repair steps in a safe environment.

Full effect is pushed forward

The plan was for the restart to be completed during Wednesday evening when the reactor was again expected to reach full capacity. However, a minor steam leak has put an end to it and the restart has slowed down. How it is fixed is still unclear. Right now, the reactor is running at around 70 percent capacity.

In the clip, you can come along to Ringhals and see what caused the restart to be delayed again and again.