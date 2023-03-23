Pensions: the door of the town hall of Bordeaux set on fire

The entrance to the town hall of Bordeaux was set on fire this Thursday, March 23, at the end of the 9th day of mobilization against the pension reform.

According to France Bluethe fire was quickly brought under control by the firefighters, but the door was destroyed by the flames, specifies “ South West “. Only the entrance to the building appears to be damaged. Neither the origin of the fire nor those responsible are known at this time.

“Unacceptable” violence and degradation

The mayor (EELV) of Bordeaux, Pierre Hurmic, went to the town hall. With the “World”, he said to himself “extremely shocked” by fire:

"I deplore any act of violence. The right to demonstrate is a constitutional right, to ransack is not. How can I not condemn in the strongest terms such acts of vandalism and ransacking? Psychologically, I feel very hurt, very shocked by this initiative, I think like all the municipal staff and elected officials of the city of Bordeaux who do not understand this act of vandalism. »

Elisabeth Borne judged this Thursday evening “unacceptable” THE “violence and degradation” in the demonstrations against the pension reform, which have experienced renewed tensions in several cities. “Demonstrating and making disagreements heard is a right. The violence and degradation we have witnessed today is unacceptable.”wrote on Twitter the Prime Minister, who expresses “all (his) gratitude to the police and rescue forces mobilized”.