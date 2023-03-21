Pep Guardiola and Manchester City are ahead of the rest of Europe in the signing of the new Croatian pearl

Manchester City has had an outstanding resurrection in recent weeks. The English team once again is one of the great favorites to win it all, despite the fact that in the Premier League it is second behind Arsenal, and in the Champions League they will play the final early against Bayern Munich. The sporting rise that Guardiola’s team is experiencing makes the world play the chips in his favor.
Despite this great present from the English team, within the club, Guardiola being the first, they understand that renewal times are necessary within the Sky Blue squad, since several of the team’s players have been stars for years and perform at an excellent level They are about to step aside. Thus, the City prepares a rain of signings, including that of the new great Croatian pearl of only 16 years, according to the English press.
His name is Luka Vuzkovic, a central defender who plays for Hadjuk in his country and is seen in Croatia as the next great defender on the planet. City is not the only elite club that follows this jewel, but it is the first to formally present an offer, since from England they report that the sheikhs have made an initial offer of 10 million euros for the signing of the teenager . The attack by Luka does not interfere in the slightest with the possible arrival of Gvardiol, since he is the first on the list to arrive at the training academy.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st century, ranked